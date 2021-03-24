© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Irish Dr. Fired For Stepping Up! While Brits to Be Fined For Vacationing
Follow
2
Share
Report
140 views • March 24, 2021
An Irish Dr. has had his license revoked for refusing to administer the depop shot to his patients. In the UK they will issue fines for those who want to leave the country. It won't be long now before it's no vaccine no travel!
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/23/irish-doctor-suspended-for-refusing-to-vaccinate-patients-with-experimental-covid-jab/
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/23/irish-doctor-suspended-for-refusing-to-vaccinate-patients-with-experimental-covid-jab/
https://truthunmuted.org/irish-doctor-suspended-for-refusing-to-vaccinate-patients-with-experimental-covid-jab/
https://truthunmuted.org/uk-imposes-hefty-fine-for-people-traveling-abroad-for-vacation/
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.irishtimes.com/polopoly_fs/1.4516237.1616358699!/image/image.jpg_gen/derivatives/box_620_330/image.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/23/irish-doctor-suspended-for-refusing-to-vaccinate-patients-with-experimental-covid-jab/
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/03/23/irish-doctor-suspended-for-refusing-to-vaccinate-patients-with-experimental-covid-jab/
https://truthunmuted.org/irish-doctor-suspended-for-refusing-to-vaccinate-patients-with-experimental-covid-jab/
https://truthunmuted.org/uk-imposes-hefty-fine-for-people-traveling-abroad-for-vacation/
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.irishtimes.com/polopoly_fs/1.4516237.1616358699!/image/image.jpg_gen/derivatives/box_620_330/image.jpg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.