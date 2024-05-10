ALEX JONES [FULL] Friday 5/10/24 • Solar Storm Alert! Six MASSIVE X-Rated Plasma Storms Will Start Hitting Earth

SOLAR STORM ALERT! SIX MASSIVE X-RATED PLASMA STORMS WILL START HITTING EARTH AT 11 PM EASTERN & WILL LAST DAYS! THE MASS EJECTIONS MAY BE BIGGEST IN RECORDED HISTORY!
Alex Jones has done deep research on the subject & has interviewed leading experts! Jones warns the threat is real and the danger of these storms is NOT hype! We should be extremely concerned!
Jones is also covering incredible developments including Democrats counting illegals in the electoral collage, the ongoing persecution of Trump, and the insane world we live in! John Sabal, who successfully sued the ADL for defamation, also joins the broadcast!
