Rafah Gaza Family Ceasefire Excitement/Hope Crushed Turns Into Despair - Getting Evac Order May 7th
حلا وأحمد
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfQstVNss28
الحررب بدأت على رفح وين بدنا نهرب😱القصصف فوق رؤسنا،انقذونا يا عالم
The war has begun in Rafah. Where do we want to escape? The bombing is above our heads. Save us, world.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.