Rafah Gaza Family Ceasefire Excitement/Hope Crushed Turns Into Despair - Getting Evac Order May 7th
Rafah Gaza Family Ceasefire Excitement/Hope Crushed Turns Into Despair - Getting Evac Order May 7th

حلا وأحمد

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfQstVNss28


الحررب بدأت على رفح وين بدنا نهرب😱القصصف فوق رؤسنا،انقذونا يا عالم


The war has begun in Rafah. Where do we want to escape? The bombing is above our heads. Save us, world.

Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

