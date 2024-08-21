Don't Put Your Dick Up to the Bluetooth Speaker

(Verse 1)

You’re on the phone, feeling the vibe,

She’s saying things that got you hypnotized.

Her voice so sweet, you’re losing control,

But listen up, man, before you lose your soul.

(Pre-Chorus)

You’re feeling that heat, your mind’s in a daze,

But don’t let that speaker become your craze.

It’s just a device, not made for your lust,

Keep it together, don’t lose your trust.

(Chorus)

Don't put your dick up to the Bluetooth speaker,

It’s not a sex toy, don’t be that seeker.

It’s there for music, for calls, and for sound,

Keep it cool, keep your feet on the ground.

(Verse 2)

She’s whispering low, teasing you near,

You’re getting so horny, the urge is clear.

But before you go and make a big mistake,

Remember, that speaker ain’t yours to take.

(Pre-Chorus)

Your thoughts are racing, your pulse on fire,

But Bluetooth isn’t built for that desire.

It’s just plastic and wires, not a lover in bed,

Keep your mind straight, use your head instead.

(Chorus)

Don't put your dick up to the Bluetooth speaker,

It’s not a sex toy, don’t be that seeker.

It’s there for music, for calls, and for sound,

Keep it cool, keep your feet on the ground.

(Bridge)

She’s got you going, your head’s in the clouds,

But don’t let that speaker be where you’re aroused.

It’s made for tunes, not for your thrills,

Save that passion for where it fulfills.

(Chorus)

Don't put your dick up to the Bluetooth speaker,

It’s not a sex toy, don’t be that seeker.

It’s there for music, for calls, and for sound,

Keep it cool, keep your feet on the ground.

(Outro)

So next time you’re chatting and things get steamy,

Don’t let your Bluetooth dreams get too dreamy.

The speaker’s just tech, not made for the ride,

Keep your pride in check, and let wisdom guide.