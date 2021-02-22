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WITTS - Flux Switch Transformer Replication (74W in, 500W out)
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111 views • February 22, 2021
Flux Switch Transformer (FST) - http://www.witts.ws
This replication shows clear over-unity results with the WITTS Flux Switch Transformer. In the video, when he says 'neons', he is referring to the fluorescent tubes.
See http://www.witts.ws/faq for more information about WITTS, and contact us there to schedule a consultation.
World Improvement Through The Spirit Ministries (WITTS)
"This system was thoroughly tested and measured with many different loads and they all came out to be over unity. Volts X Amps X Power Factor.
Furthermore, this system, being over unity, has been confirmed by 3 independent engineers."
"As have been ALL the different systems on this channel"
Millions of people are now benefitting from these technologies.
You are invited to partake of the blessings.
You are welcome to join the cause of real world improvement!
Sir T and Team
Please Study the website, and Pray to God about it, And DO as God directs you to do from your heart.
Visit our website http://www.witts.ws
or email us at [email protected]
This replication shows clear over-unity results with the WITTS Flux Switch Transformer. In the video, when he says 'neons', he is referring to the fluorescent tubes.
See http://www.witts.ws/faq for more information about WITTS, and contact us there to schedule a consultation.
World Improvement Through The Spirit Ministries (WITTS)
"This system was thoroughly tested and measured with many different loads and they all came out to be over unity. Volts X Amps X Power Factor.
Furthermore, this system, being over unity, has been confirmed by 3 independent engineers."
"As have been ALL the different systems on this channel"
Millions of people are now benefitting from these technologies.
You are invited to partake of the blessings.
You are welcome to join the cause of real world improvement!
Sir T and Team
Please Study the website, and Pray to God about it, And DO as God directs you to do from your heart.
Visit our website http://www.witts.ws
or email us at [email protected]
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