Report 210 | News Panel 8 | End Globalist Agendas, Corruption with Local Action, Spiritual Practice

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Empowering and solution-seeking conversation which explores the many corporate and globalist encroachments into our private and national spaces, examines the corruption and venality of family courts, social services, and deceiving psychologists who engage in family destruction and the criminalizing of good mothers, and discusses ways forward to beat the tide of totalitarianism, Satanism, ritual impositions such as the wearing of useless masks, destruction of organic farming, theft of children, debt-based banking, behavior modification efforts openly admitted now by UK government, impending techno fascism via virtual reality and AI, and focuses on ways each of us can engage in local action, spiritual practice, and maintaining powerful positivity, optimism, humor and happiness to avert the intended subjugation of the human spirit and move humanity back to humanity.
Panelists include Maria and Shelley from News Panel 1, Alex Thomson from UK Column (also featured in News Panel 7), Michael Ough (also featured in News Panel 6), Simone Marshall of Freedom Files (also featured in News Panel 7), Brian Gerrish of UK Column, Justin Walker, Julian Rose, and Michelle Young.
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LINKS FOR MORE:
Brian Gerrish & Alex Thomson/UK COLUMN
ukcolumn.org
Simone Marshall/FREEDOM FILES
event202.org
Julian Rose
http://www.julianrose.info/
UK Mothers & Corrupt Family Courts, Insolvency Courts Coverage:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/11/04/uk-mothers-across-socio-economic-lines-reveal-the-crimes-corruption-and-fraud-rampant-in-uk-family-courts-and-bankruptcy-courts-which-unlawfully-asset-strip-and-defraud-women-kidnap-foster-t/
Previous News Panels:
NEWS PANEL 7:
Report #207 | Confronting Dark Connections, Agendas, Evil to End the Long War on Humanity
https://youtu.be/TZq4_XybR1k
NEWS PANEL 6
Report #204 | News Panel 6 with UK Community Leaders: We Do NOT Consent to Another Lockdown
https://youtu.be/2-mx6zlvcwc
NEWS PANEL 5
Report #203 | |News Panel 5: Direct Remedy to State-Run Theft of Children & Property of UK Mothers
https://youtu.be/u2-zMRwESjQ
NEWS PANEL 4
Report #202 | News Panel 4: Possible Remedy for Rampant Networked Crime & Corruption in UK Courts
https://youtu.be/CWYD3PCAEJc
NEWS PANEL 3
Report #200 | News Panel 3: Credible Solutions & Remedies to High Level UK Crime, Fraud, Corruption
https://youtu.be/0JrTKeNjglU
NEWS PANEL 2
Report #198: News Panel on High Level UK Crime, Fraud, Corruption in Banks, Courts, Audit Agencies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOafv...
NEWS PANEL 1
Report #196: News Panel with UK Mothers: Failure, Fraud, Crime, Corruption, Injustice in UK Courts
https://youtu.be/MeQglv3CR0s
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