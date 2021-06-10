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Simon Parks Confirms Information That is Saying That President Trump is Returning
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342 views • June 10, 2021
There is another event that is going to happen on June 14th which is flag day. We do not know what this event is though. Mike Lindell, President Trump and Simon Parks are all saying that Trump will be back in power.
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