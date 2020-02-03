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Americans Shocked at Super Bowl's 'Carnival of Degeneracy' - FULL SHOW 2/3/20
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272 views • February 03, 2020
Half-time show “appropriate for all ages” mimics generic stripper routine from the gentleman’s club on the rough side of town. Tune in as we cover the Super Bowl’s Half-Time Show that’s another example of how mass degeneracy is being heavily promoted – and what consequences it will bring to society.
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"By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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