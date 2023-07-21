Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
F*ck Trudeau: Canadian PM Cuts Ontario Farmers Market Stop Short After Being Swarmed by Protestors
channel image
Global Agenda
549 Subscribers
216 views
Published 17 hours ago

Chants of "F**k Trudeau" and others calling him a "traitor" broke out.


Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cut short an event in Belleville, Ontario, on Thursday after his motorcade was surrounded by around 100 protestors.


According to CBC, the prime minister was in town to meet with the mayor and visit the farmer's market to mark the seventh anniversary of the Liberal government's Child Care Benefit when he was swarmed by protestors, unable to meet with all the vendors he had planned.


Original article: https://thepostmillennial.com/f-ck-trudeau-canadian-pm-cuts-ontario-stop-short-after-being-swarmed-by-protestors

Keywords
justintrudeauswarmedbelleville

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket