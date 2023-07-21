F*ck Trudeau: Canadian PM Cuts Ontario Farmers Market Stop Short After Being Swarmed by Protestors

Chants of "F**k Trudeau" and others calling him a "traitor" broke out.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cut short an event in Belleville, Ontario, on Thursday after his motorcade was surrounded by around 100 protestors.
According to CBC, the prime minister was in town to meet with the mayor and visit the farmer's market to mark the seventh anniversary of the Liberal government's Child Care Benefit when he was swarmed by protestors, unable to meet with all the vendors he had planned.
Original article: https://thepostmillennial.com/f-ck-trudeau-canadian-pm-cuts-ontario-stop-short-after-being-swarmed-by-protestors
