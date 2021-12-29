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David Martin Names Names
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152 views • December 29, 2021
Why are the Covid "vaccines" killing and injuring so many people? Why is it being covered up by the government and the media? The bioweapon being injected into children in the name of "Covid" constitutes a crime against humanity. David Martin lays it all out. David Martin, PhD, spoke at the Wise Traditions Conference 2021 on November 5th. This is quite simply, an absolute "must-see" that electrified the audience! Share widely.
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