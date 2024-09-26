© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn about the key risk factors for gum disease in children, from improper brushing techniques and poor diet to genetic predispositions. This video covers essential habits to prevent gum disease and promote better oral health for your child. For expert dental care, schedule an appointment with Summerlin Pediatric Dentist at 702-660-7099. To read more, visit https://www.desertkidsdental.com/post/kids-gum-disease-signs-prevention-summerlin-dentist