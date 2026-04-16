Retired Lt. Col. Davis US will launch massive, concentrated bombing campaign in Iran when ceasefire is over -

I think this is a clip from yesterday, April 15th, but not sure...Cynthia

Adding, new UPDATE:

U.S. Department of State: (Full) https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2026/04/ten-day-cessation-of-hostilities-to-enable-peace-negotiations-between-israel-and-lebanon/

Israel shall preserve its right to take all necessary measures in self-defense, at any time, against PLANNED, IMMINENT*, or ongoing attacks. This shall not be impeded by the cessation of hostilities.

Besides this, it will not carry out any offensive military operations against Lebanese targets, including civilian, military, and other state targets, in the territory of Lebanon by land, air, and sea.

The Government of Lebanon will take meaningful steps to prevent Hezbollah and all other rogue non-state armed groups in the territory of Lebanon from carrying out any attacks, operations, or hostile activities against Israeli targets.

*This means there is no ceasefire and Israel can attack Lebanon because of vibes.

Adding, AI Overview on troop movements:

As of April 16, 2026, the United States is reported to be deploying over 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East. This surge includes the USS George H.W. Bush carrier strike group and over 4,000 Marines, aimed at increasing pressure on Iran during an ongoing conflict. These forces are strengthening a presence of roughly 50,000 personnel already in the region. Source, Jerusalem Post and others...