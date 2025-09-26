BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
UN: Netanyahua greeted with boos and participants left the hall at the UN General Assembly in NY
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Israel's premiere at the UN General Assembly was "warmly" greeted with whistles, and some participants demonstratively left the hall.

Kallas Tells Trump: U.S. Must Share Burden in Ukraine, Europe Can’t Carry It Alone

Europe cannot bear sole responsibility for ending the war in Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, urging President Donald Trump not to scale back U.S. involvement.

“He was the one who promised to stop the killing,” Kallas told Politico on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. “So it can’t be on us.”

Her comments follow Trump’s recent statement that Ukraine could “fight and win all of Ukraine back” with European support, raising concerns that Washington may shift the burden entirely onto NATO allies.

Kallas pushed back, stressing that NATO depends on U.S. leadership:

“America is the greatest ally in NATO. If you talk about what NATO should do, that also means what America should do.”

She backed Trump’s call to end purchases of Russian oil and gas, noting Europe has already reduced imports by 80% and adopted 19 sanctions packages. But she said Washington should pressure Hungary and Slovakia to cut ties with Russian energy, where U.S. leverage could make the difference.

Kallas dismissed arguments from some in Trump’s team that tough sanctions could hinder talks with Moscow.

“You are coming in good faith, offering all this so [Russia] would come to the table, but they actually just escalate. This goodwill is abused by Putin. Now the question is, what do you do with this?"

She also warned that Putin is “testing” NATO with airspace violations and psychological pressure, and urged Western unity in response. Kallas called for using frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine’s recovery, insisting European taxpayers should not foot the bill.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
