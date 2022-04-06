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Kim Goguen Q&A With Chris Rice (PART ONE OF TWO)
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532 views • April 06, 2022
PART ONE OF TWO - [MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/624c5304d907a5001c6a3238/4-4-2022-Chris-Rice-Interview-with-Kimberly-Goguen
Stranger Than Fiction: Kim Goguen / Kim Possible Update Interview #5. I am once again joined by Kim Goguen aka Kim Possible for our fifth interview together. I am continuing to find clarification regarding her many claims and statements. I am searching for truth, wherever that leads me, whatever that truth is! We catch up since our last conversation, discuss current events and what is happening around the world, & then we shift the interview to me trying to get proof and evidence of Kim's many claims. As of right after this interview, Kim said she is still up to do more, so comment suggestions that she can do or myself to gain more clarity and get definitive proof of everything. What can Kim provide everyone to back-up her story?
Kim Goguen Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Links:
https://www.unitednetwork.news/
Who Is Kim Goguen
https://justempowerme.com/who-is-kimb...
https://web.archive.org/web/202202030...
https://web.archive.org/web/202109270...
ISO 2022
https://www.iso20022.org/
https://www.swift.com/standards/iso-2...
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/0...
-------------------------------------------------
Website: https://www.ricetvx.com (sign up for my mailing list)
Social Media Links: https://linktr.ee/ricecrypto
Join my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ricetvx
Rice TVx2 (YouTube Back-Up Channel):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF-w...
Email: [email protected]
---------------------------
To Support and/or Contribute to this channel:
PayPal: Paypal.me/Rice69
---
Cash App: $ricecrypto
---
Crypto: https://cointr.ee/ricetvx
---------------------------
Other ways to SUPPORT the channel:
Get a FREE Half Oz of Silver:
Visit Moneymetals.com, be a 1st time buyer, purchase a minimum of $100, and use the promo code RICE
--------------------------
I have partnered up with MY PATRIOT SUPPLY & you can now save $$$ using my referral link:
www.prepwithrice.com
Get Special Pricing on Food Kits. Food is FREEDOM! Declare your independence with meals that last up to 25 years. Be your OWN safety net when the peanut butter hits the fan. SAVE $150 on Each 3-Month Emergency Food Kit You Purchase
--------------------------
Rice Approved (BITCOIN & CRYPTO related links for education, buy/sell, trade, & more): https://linktr.ee/riceapproved
---------------------------
Rice TVx Telegram Community Group:
https://t.me/joinchat/28fH6ndQbtZlNGQx
---------------------------
Podcast links:
https://anchor.fm/riceradio
https://open.spotify.com/show/4dlmauV...
---------------------------
BACK UP CHANNEL:
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@ricecrypto:2
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ricecrypto:2
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/ricetvx/
---------------------------
Show Sponsors:
BitSwap DEX: (website) http://bitswapdex.com/
(DEX Aggregator) https://bitswapdex.io/
=
Monarch Wallet: https://monarchwallet.com/
Interview w/ Robert Beadles: https://youtu.be/AcLseFq_H3Q
Monarch Review: https://youtu.be/xbz9qZMH5vY
=
Presearch:
Get paid for your searches using this platform: https://www.presearch.org/signup?rid=...
Interview w/ Colin Pape: https://youtu.be/AC3EAfwLPdY
Presearch Review: https://youtu.be/I-1uHfgJM_o
--- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---
(Disclaimer: All information found here, including any ideas, opinions, suggestions, etc., are for informational, educational, and/or promotional purposes only & should not be construed as investment, legal, or medical advice. I am not a qualified licensed investment advisor, not an attorney or practice law of any sort, nor am I a doctor or scientist. I will not & cannot be held liable for any actions you take because of anything you view or read here. I do not recommend any investment, legal, or medical advice on this channel. Do your own research. Watch and/or invest at your own risk.)
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Stranger Than Fiction: Kim Goguen / Kim Possible Update Interview #5. I am once again joined by Kim Goguen aka Kim Possible for our fifth interview together. I am continuing to find clarification regarding her many claims and statements. I am searching for truth, wherever that leads me, whatever that truth is! We catch up since our last conversation, discuss current events and what is happening around the world, & then we shift the interview to me trying to get proof and evidence of Kim's many claims. As of right after this interview, Kim said she is still up to do more, so comment suggestions that she can do or myself to gain more clarity and get definitive proof of everything. What can Kim provide everyone to back-up her story?
Kim Goguen Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Links:
https://www.unitednetwork.news/
Who Is Kim Goguen
https://justempowerme.com/who-is-kimb...
https://web.archive.org/web/202202030...
https://web.archive.org/web/202109270...
ISO 2022
https://www.iso20022.org/
https://www.swift.com/standards/iso-2...
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/0...
-------------------------------------------------
Website: https://www.ricetvx.com (sign up for my mailing list)
Social Media Links: https://linktr.ee/ricecrypto
Join my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ricetvx
Rice TVx2 (YouTube Back-Up Channel):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF-w...
Email: [email protected]
---------------------------
To Support and/or Contribute to this channel:
PayPal: Paypal.me/Rice69
---
Cash App: $ricecrypto
---
Crypto: https://cointr.ee/ricetvx
---------------------------
Other ways to SUPPORT the channel:
Get a FREE Half Oz of Silver:
Visit Moneymetals.com, be a 1st time buyer, purchase a minimum of $100, and use the promo code RICE
--------------------------
I have partnered up with MY PATRIOT SUPPLY & you can now save $$$ using my referral link:
www.prepwithrice.com
Get Special Pricing on Food Kits. Food is FREEDOM! Declare your independence with meals that last up to 25 years. Be your OWN safety net when the peanut butter hits the fan. SAVE $150 on Each 3-Month Emergency Food Kit You Purchase
--------------------------
Rice Approved (BITCOIN & CRYPTO related links for education, buy/sell, trade, & more): https://linktr.ee/riceapproved
---------------------------
Rice TVx Telegram Community Group:
https://t.me/joinchat/28fH6ndQbtZlNGQx
---------------------------
Podcast links:
https://anchor.fm/riceradio
https://open.spotify.com/show/4dlmauV...
---------------------------
BACK UP CHANNEL:
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@ricecrypto:2
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ricecrypto:2
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/ricetvx/
---------------------------
Show Sponsors:
BitSwap DEX: (website) http://bitswapdex.com/
(DEX Aggregator) https://bitswapdex.io/
=
Monarch Wallet: https://monarchwallet.com/
Interview w/ Robert Beadles: https://youtu.be/AcLseFq_H3Q
Monarch Review: https://youtu.be/xbz9qZMH5vY
=
Presearch:
Get paid for your searches using this platform: https://www.presearch.org/signup?rid=...
Interview w/ Colin Pape: https://youtu.be/AC3EAfwLPdY
Presearch Review: https://youtu.be/I-1uHfgJM_o
--- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---
(Disclaimer: All information found here, including any ideas, opinions, suggestions, etc., are for informational, educational, and/or promotional purposes only & should not be construed as investment, legal, or medical advice. I am not a qualified licensed investment advisor, not an attorney or practice law of any sort, nor am I a doctor or scientist. I will not & cannot be held liable for any actions you take because of anything you view or read here. I do not recommend any investment, legal, or medical advice on this channel. Do your own research. Watch and/or invest at your own risk.)
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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