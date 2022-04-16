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Were you Baptized as a child, adult, or both? People were #Baptized before Jesus so what’s it about?
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21 views • April 16, 2022
Baptism: Coming into Covenant with Satan through water initiation. Going under the water opens a portal to the spiritual realm allowing spirits to enter you. If done before the age of consent; the covenant is not binding and can be revoked, rebuked, or rejected. That is why there is a huge push today for adults to be baptized.
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