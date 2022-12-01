Create New Account
NEW ‘PARAQUAT PAPERS’ EXPOSE DEADLY SIDE EFFECT from TheHighwire.com
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/new-paraquat-papers-expose-deadly-side-effect/

The herbicide Paraquat has now been linked to increased risk of developing Parkinson’s Disease. Newly uncovered documents show that the manufacturers of Paraquat knew of these risks years ago. With the U.S. one of the few large countries still using this toxic chemical many are asking where is the EPA?

#CaryGilliam #Paraquat #ParkinsonsDisease

POSTED: November 28, 2022


