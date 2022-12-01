NEW ‘PARAQUAT PAPERS’ EXPOSE DEADLY SIDE EFFECT from TheHighwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/new-paraquat-papers-expose-deadly-side-effect/

The herbicide Paraquat has now been linked to increased risk of developing Parkinson’s Disease. Newly uncovered documents show that the manufacturers of Paraquat knew of these risks years ago. With the U.S. one of the few large countries still using this toxic chemical many are asking where is the EPA?

