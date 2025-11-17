FULL SHOW Peaceful Palestine protester/fugitive on-the-run; Buckingham Palace's favourite Neo-Nazi

Mark Fisher's 'Capitalist Realism' reviewed by pro-Palestine fugitive Sean Middleborough





Rachel Reeve's Budget - plans for changes to savings. Is it good for people to have savings? BBC world service - Yannis Varoufakis - tech giants replacing capitalist system with their own one. Big banks - drug and arms money. Private equity firms very powerful. Gas regulation. Ofwat gone. Hedley Rees, author of 'Transforming The Pharmaceutical Supply Chain', on the pharmaceutical business, ivermectin and Covid, patents, dementia drugs. Jimmy Dor show - John Kiriaki on how he got rid of his bad diabetes by having his stomach removed and small intestines made in to a new one. Johnny Wedmore - Klaus Schwabb and Nazis. Dr. John Campbell on Ivermectin - Dr. Chore book. Cardinal Vigiano - Reiner Fulmich in prison since Covid. Accelerationism - Ian Davies article on Whitney Webb. Nick - quick and dirty introduction to acceleration. Electronic Intafada - Sean Middleborough, Palestine Action, absconded from prison. Capitalist Realism by Mark Fisher. Nick Georges on having film of guy who attacked him, but police doing nothing. Liar politician - ID cards - Viscount Comrose against - Patrick Valkance pro. Larry Ellison - Oracle Tik Tok. Sky News - Remembrance Sunday - still celebrate or not? Old guy from WW2. Guy wall road to military base. Far right guy supporting Royalty. Patricia Opulenza poem.









Part Two









RT report. Russian drone not Ukrainian? AFD killed in Germany? Indigenous complain at COP30. Venezuela - war? The Duran. Unified Command Structure. Brian Bothetic - Tony Cartolucci - US domination. Press TV - Hussein. David Halpin. John Stockwell.