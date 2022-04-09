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Ukrainians say Russians Did No Wrong in Bucha or Kiev
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60 views • April 09, 2022
"Ukrainian security officials and Western journalists who went looking for Russian atrocities northwest of Bucha in the Kiev region found no signs of human rights abuses, according to phone call records obtained by RT"
"Phone call records appear to cast doubt on Ukrainian claims of Russian atrocities
Recordings obtained by RT paint a different picture regarding civilian deaths and looting near the Ukrainian capital"
READ MORE: https://www.rt.com/russia/553492-kiev-bucha-atrocities-intercepts/
"Phone call records appear to cast doubt on Ukrainian claims of Russian atrocities
Recordings obtained by RT paint a different picture regarding civilian deaths and looting near the Ukrainian capital"
READ MORE: https://www.rt.com/russia/553492-kiev-bucha-atrocities-intercepts/
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