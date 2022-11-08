Stew Peters: DeAnna Lorraine Crazy Weekend Wrap Up

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Stew Peters: Crazy Weekend Wrap Up! Aaron Carter DEAD at 34! Trump Takes Shot At Governor Ron DeSantis, NASCAR Father Died Suddenly at age 49 . People are dropping dead, and Trump names names!
DeAnna Lorraine joins to detail the insanity that occurred over this past weekend; from sudden deaths like Aaron Carter, to Trump's new nickname for FL's, Ron "De-sanctimonious" during the upcoming election.
This AND, Paul Pelosi's mysterious encounter with the police should leave many Americans concerned.