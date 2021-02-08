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ThePatriotNurse: "Rendering Unto Cesar" - HR127, Jersey Gym's Frozen Bank Accounts and Lawless Government
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51 views • February 08, 2021
Posted 7February2021: In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the pressing issues of our times, including new Democrat sponsored disarmament legislation. We discuss the issues associated with Jewish and Christian submission to tyrannical rights violations. Prayer Walk your Boundaries, This is a Spiritual War against the Demonic Powers.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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