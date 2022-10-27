IRS Admits to Congress TAX is Voluntary! - The evidence you need to stand your ground.

You have heard it before but it is true. This may be an old clip but in light of current affairs and the financial strain on everyone, I felt it a timely reminder of your position as stated by Congress and the former commissioner of the IRS. In the link below this is mentioned not once, not twice, but three times and never refuted by the IRS commissioner only agreed to. Listen to the whole 7 minute video and you will see what I am saying. Here is the actual CSPAN clip of this exchange:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4457355/user-clip-irs-admits-taxes-voluntary
