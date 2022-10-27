Create New Account
IRS Admits to Congress TAX is Voluntary! - The evidence you need to stand your ground.
279 views
channel image
Spirit2all
Published a month ago |

You have heard it before but it is true. This may be an old clip but in light of current affairs and the financial strain on everyone, I felt it a timely reminder of your position as stated by Congress and the former commissioner of the IRS. In the link below this is mentioned not once, not twice, but three times and never refuted by the IRS commissioner only agreed to. Listen to the whole 7 minute video and you will see what I am saying. Here is the actual CSPAN clip of this exchange:


https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4457355/user-clip-irs-admits-taxes-voluntary
vaccinenwocovid

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
