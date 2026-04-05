🎵Harmonica and Guitar

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folk-pop instrumental, 105 BPM, G major, harmonica lead riffs, acoustic guitar strumming, root-note electric bass, kick drum backbeat, tambourine snap, natural room reverb, steady 4/4 groove, bluesy tone, melodic call and response, mid-tempo lift, garage rock edge, country-folk warmth
[Instrumental]
[A Section]
[solo harmonica enters, playing a fast G major melody with rhythmic breath pulses]
[B Section]
[harmonica shifts to a higher register, incorporating rapid trills and ornaments]
[A Section Reprise]
[main melody returns with slight variations in articulation]
[B Section Reprise]
[high register melody repeats, ending on a sustained tonic note]