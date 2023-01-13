Atty. Brian Festa of We The Patriots USA Speaks at Caldwell, ID School Board Mtg. 1/9/23

Brian Festa, Civil Rights Attorney and Co-Founder of We The Patriots USA, speaks to the Caldwell, Idaho school board, explaining why forcing transgender ideology into the classroom is the imposition of a government-sponsored religion.
