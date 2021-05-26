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The Remnant ~ Keeps the Commandments of God & have the Testimony of Christ ~ [Revelation 12:17].
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81 views • May 26, 2021
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Should I ever dissapear from all social media platforms, you'll still find me on TELEGRAM. Should I dissapear from TELEGRAM also, then you know is the reign of the Biblical anti-Christ. Jewry is seeking to criminalise true Christianity starting from 2023, they will impose the Jewish anti-Christ Noahide Laws for the entire world. Do not embrace these laws but hate and rebuke them in Jesus Christ name.
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# Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intercessor2028
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Should I ever dissapear from all social media platforms, you'll still find me on TELEGRAM. Should I dissapear from TELEGRAM also, then you know is the reign of the Biblical anti-Christ. Jewry is seeking to criminalise true Christianity starting from 2023, they will impose the Jewish anti-Christ Noahide Laws for the entire world. Do not embrace these laws but hate and rebuke them in Jesus Christ name.
# Racial Israel https://t.me/RacialIsrael
# Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intercessor2028
# MINDS https://www.minds.com/intercessor2028/
# UGETube https://ugetube.com/@Intercessor2028
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