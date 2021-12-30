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Dr. Nathan Thompson | The Video You Asked For: An 8 Week Follow Up Post 2nd 💉
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272 views • December 30, 2021
Dr. Nathan Thompson | The Video You Asked For: An 8 Week Follow Up Post 2nd 💉
Here's the follow up you have been asking for post 2nd 💉. The biggest change is not in the immune system but in a process called "methylation" Here are the changes that takes place when methylation suffers: ✔ Poor muscle strength ✔ Impaired DNA / RNA synthesis ✔ Impaired detoxification ✔ Low energy ✔ Decreased cell membrane repair ✔ Impaired lipid metabolism (triglycerides / Cholesterol) ✔ Poor neurotransmitter production ✔ Vascular inflammation Could the 💉 and subsequent boosters be a trojan horse for continued health problems and chronic degenerative disease? https://ExemplifyHealth.com
Video 1: https://rumble.com/vnbqmm-october-4-2021.html -
Doctor Performs Blood and Immune System Test Before and After COVID Vaccination, The Alarming Results Motivate Him to Share This Video - October 4, 2021 | Sundance Dr. Nathan Thompson was approached by a long-term patient, we will call him Mr. Smith, who was being forced by his employer to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Mr. Smith and Dr. Thompson have a long history together, as the doctor helped his patient change his lifestyle and eliminate Mr Smith’s type-2 diabetes.
Because Mr. Smith has a long history of blood tests to form the baseline for his healthy immune system; and because the patient was being forced to take the COVID-19 vaccination; Dr. Thompson and Mr. Smith decided to take comparison blood tests after the first shot and after the second shot to see if/ how the patient’s blood-work was impacted by the vaccine. The doctor states his, “Jaw dropped after seeing the blood test results following the second shot.”
The results alarmed Doctor Thompson so much, with the patient’s permission, Thompson felt compelled to record this video and share the results. Overall, the blood-work showed a massive negative impact to the natural immune system of the patient. Because his patient is now more at risk after the vaccination, Dr. Thompson is left with multiple questions; including how long will this vaccine-induced autoimmune compromise last in his patient?
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URalbdNRRsk - Dec 21, 2021 Dr. Nathan Thompson | The Video You Asked For: An 8 Week Follow Up Post 2nd Jab
Dr Nathan Thompson, The Video You Asked For, An 8 Week Follow Up Post 2nd Jab, Dec 21 2021
Here's the follow up you have been asking for post 2nd 💉. The biggest change is not in the immune system but in a process called "methylation" Here are the changes that takes place when methylation suffers: ✔ Poor muscle strength ✔ Impaired DNA / RNA synthesis ✔ Impaired detoxification ✔ Low energy ✔ Decreased cell membrane repair ✔ Impaired lipid metabolism (triglycerides / Cholesterol) ✔ Poor neurotransmitter production ✔ Vascular inflammation Could the 💉 and subsequent boosters be a trojan horse for continued health problems and chronic degenerative disease? https://ExemplifyHealth.com
Video 1: https://rumble.com/vnbqmm-october-4-2021.html -
Doctor Performs Blood and Immune System Test Before and After COVID Vaccination, The Alarming Results Motivate Him to Share This Video - October 4, 2021 | Sundance Dr. Nathan Thompson was approached by a long-term patient, we will call him Mr. Smith, who was being forced by his employer to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Mr. Smith and Dr. Thompson have a long history together, as the doctor helped his patient change his lifestyle and eliminate Mr Smith’s type-2 diabetes.
Because Mr. Smith has a long history of blood tests to form the baseline for his healthy immune system; and because the patient was being forced to take the COVID-19 vaccination; Dr. Thompson and Mr. Smith decided to take comparison blood tests after the first shot and after the second shot to see if/ how the patient’s blood-work was impacted by the vaccine. The doctor states his, “Jaw dropped after seeing the blood test results following the second shot.”
The results alarmed Doctor Thompson so much, with the patient’s permission, Thompson felt compelled to record this video and share the results. Overall, the blood-work showed a massive negative impact to the natural immune system of the patient. Because his patient is now more at risk after the vaccination, Dr. Thompson is left with multiple questions; including how long will this vaccine-induced autoimmune compromise last in his patient?
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URalbdNRRsk - Dec 21, 2021 Dr. Nathan Thompson | The Video You Asked For: An 8 Week Follow Up Post 2nd Jab
Dr Nathan Thompson, The Video You Asked For, An 8 Week Follow Up Post 2nd Jab, Dec 21 2021
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