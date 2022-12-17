The Right Dissident





Dec 16, 2022





Tonight on The Right Dissident we get into the recent public spending by the RNC. We also go into the Trump NFT situation! Is Trump just a novelty item now? All of that and more!





https://Powerchat.live/DaltonClodfelter





Sponsors:

https://nootopia.com/daltongenius





https://www.hestiatobacco.com/?ref=Reactionary





Social media! FOLLOW DALTON:

https://T.me/DaltonClod





https://twitter.com/TRightDissident





https://truthsocial.com/@DaltonClodfelter





https://parler.com/DaltonClodfelter





https://gab.com/realdaltonclodfelter





Contact:

[email protected]





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v210r4a-rnc-spends-millions-on-luxury-trump-makes-millions-on-nfts.html



