Ukrainian militants surrendered to Russian fighters in the Kursk border area.
"You have four minutes"- says the Russian fighter reminding Ukrainian invaders that they only had two options:
"to live or die in ruins on Russian soil".
"This area is under our full control, nobody will find or bury you. Surrender and we will give you cigarettes and some tea".
Seems that Ukrainian's made the right choice.