Used Ebang Ebit E9i control board

Used Ebang Ebit Control Boards for Sale. It is used to repair Ebit E9i miners that are not functioning properly due to broken control boards. All control boards are strictly tested before shipment to ensure that each product can function properly.Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1289
#Ebang #Ebit #E9i #controlboard #repair
