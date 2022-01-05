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And We Know 01. 05. 22.
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80 views • January 05, 2022
1.5.21: W@rs, P@ndemics, Coverups as WE the PEOPLE work TOGETHER and WAKE UP! INDICTMENTS! Pray!
Is it possible to get the rent taken off or atleast half for a couple years. Then we can get the loan? I'm not sure how long it will take to sell our current house and I can't get another loan with still having the other house until it sells Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
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12 PC Kitchen Utensil
https://tinyurl.com/2p85f546
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Fallen
Song by Kevin Graham
https://artlist.io/song/12965/fallen?search=fallen
https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
^^^Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE^^^
Billboards - t.me/Banners4Freedom
Banners for Freedom - http://banners4freedom.com/
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
Skippy Dee Doo Dah March 19 2022. 3p-6p
Insurance deaths up 40%
https://tinyurl.com/2p8zrkdx
PCR Test was fake
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12237
World council for health called for end of Vax program
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12251
Holmes found guilty
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12256
OMICRON PATTERNS
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12258
Pandemic nearly over
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12263
If they caught Joe Biden on Dateline NBC
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12329
Trump is boxing in the left statement
https://t.me/ArchiveAnon/399
Fauci and Chinese Comm….
https://t.me/RatchetTruth/24631
GA Ballot trafficker caught
https://t.me/patton6966/1177
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
PINK SILICONE Kitchen Utensils
https://tinyurl.com/yfsyrmza
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/Don-The-Punisher-Pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin
https://thepatriotpin.com/gold-cross-pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
Is it possible to get the rent taken off or atleast half for a couple years. Then we can get the loan? I'm not sure how long it will take to sell our current house and I can't get another loan with still having the other house until it sells Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
—————————
Tap Into Ancient Anti-Aging Secrets With Ageless Body: 🍑🥑🍇
http://agewithawk.com/
😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ^^^
—————————————
12 PC Kitchen Utensil
https://tinyurl.com/2p85f546
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Fallen
Song by Kevin Graham
https://artlist.io/song/12965/fallen?search=fallen
https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
^^^Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE^^^
Billboards - t.me/Banners4Freedom
Banners for Freedom - http://banners4freedom.com/
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
Skippy Dee Doo Dah March 19 2022. 3p-6p
Insurance deaths up 40%
https://tinyurl.com/2p8zrkdx
PCR Test was fake
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12237
World council for health called for end of Vax program
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12251
Holmes found guilty
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12256
OMICRON PATTERNS
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12258
Pandemic nearly over
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12263
If they caught Joe Biden on Dateline NBC
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12329
Trump is boxing in the left statement
https://t.me/ArchiveAnon/399
Fauci and Chinese Comm….
https://t.me/RatchetTruth/24631
GA Ballot trafficker caught
https://t.me/patton6966/1177
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
PINK SILICONE Kitchen Utensils
https://tinyurl.com/yfsyrmza
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/Don-The-Punisher-Pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin
https://thepatriotpin.com/gold-cross-pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
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