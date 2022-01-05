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And We Know 01. 05. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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1.5.21: W@rs, P@ndemics, Coverups as WE the PEOPLE work TOGETHER and WAKE UP! INDICTMENTS! Pray!

Is it possible to get the rent taken off or atleast half for a couple years. Then we can get the loan? I'm not sure how long it will take to sell our current house and I can't get another loan with still having the other house until it sells Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/

Music
Fallen
Song by Kevin Graham
https://artlist.io/song/12965/fallen?search=fallen

https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
^^^Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE^^^

Billboards - t.me/Banners4Freedom
Banners for Freedom - http://banners4freedom.com/

How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share

https://skippydeedoodah.com/
Skippy Dee Doo Dah March 19 2022. 3p-6p

Insurance deaths up 40%
https://tinyurl.com/2p8zrkdx

PCR Test was fake
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12237

World council for health called for end of Vax program
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12251

Holmes found guilty
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12256

OMICRON PATTERNS
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12258

Pandemic nearly over
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12263

If they caught Joe Biden on Dateline NBC
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/12329

Trump is boxing in the left statement
https://t.me/ArchiveAnon/399

Fauci and Chinese Comm….
https://t.me/RatchetTruth/24631

GA Ballot trafficker caught
https://t.me/patton6966/1177

Donations can be sent via the following:

*DONATIONS SITE:
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*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126) 
Temecula, CA 92591 

*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

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*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
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*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow

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*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b

*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow

*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow

Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg

PINK SILICONE Kitchen Utensils
https://tinyurl.com/yfsyrmza

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