They're Going To Bankrupt You

Modern Monetary Theory
* That’s the pile of bullsh!t these ideologues are using — this time — as cover for the inevitable meltdown of their latest fiat currency regime.
* The real currency war is the one being waged on us. They subsidize their debt by taxing us with inflation.
* Fiat currencies are not money. They’re credit instruments with counterparty risk (by design). The banksters borrow every $ into existence from us at interest.
* This means we the people are not on the hook for gubment debt. It is owed to us. I digress.
* Eventual hyperinflation, collapse and reset are built-in features, not bugs; and the inflection point is a matter of time.
* Are we there yet?
* Is it time to end the usury process, cleanse money changers from the temple and return to sound money?
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 8 May 2024
https://rumble.com/v4txgr9-the-stormy-clown-show-flops-huge-in-ny-ep.-2245-05082024.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.