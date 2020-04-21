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Ramola D: 21st April 2020 Newsbreak 68: David Noakes on Bill Gates & the COVID-19 Vaccine Plandemic Network
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378 views • April 22, 2020
Ramola D: 21st April 2020 Newsbreak 68: David Noakes on Bill Gates & the COVID-19 Vaccine Plandemic Network
Mirrored from YouTube channel Ramola D Reports at:-
https://youtu.be/yt3G2pqkveM
Candid conversation with David Noakes, CEO of Immuno Biotech the company which made GcMAF available to many in terminal stages of cancer and other diseases, wrongfully prosecuted by the MHRA despite successful treatment of hundreds of patients, on the subject of Bill Gates and the network of organizations and persona behind the COVID-19 pandemic-to-vaccine agenda.
David's thoughts & information on the subject were earlier summarized in an email, posted here:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/04/20/david-noakes-ceo-immuno-biotech-its-bill-gates-who-has-locked-down-the-world/
The website David recommends, to get up to speed on the MHRA's betrayal of humanity & avid corruption:
mhracorrupt.st
The UK Column show connecting Bill Gates to various organizations:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-15th-april-2020-imperial-college-bill-gates-connection
Lynda Thyer can receive and send letters, albeit delayed, through the French prison system--Viewers are encouraged to write to Lynda Thyer with encouragement and support, while also continuing to contact MPs and the British embassy in France:
Address to write to Lynda Thyer at:
Lynda Thyer
Prison No. 456700
MAF de Fleury Merogis Prison
9 Ave des Peupliers
91705 Saint Genevieve de Bois
France
See David Noakes' email to Parliament:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/04/
Please see other Newsbreaks and Reports here for context and background to this conversation, including Newsbreak 66.
***
Pl. subscribe to, support this channel to keep these interviews in the public domain. Tech fees for livestreaming, storage, tech support are paid with your support-- thank you!
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
Connect:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
Facebook: Ramola Dharmaraj
Website: The Everyday Concerned Citizen/everydayconcerned.net
Video channels: Ramola D Reports at Youtube, Vimeo, Bitchute
Category
People and Blogs
Mirrored from YouTube channel Ramola D Reports at:-
https://youtu.be/yt3G2pqkveM
Candid conversation with David Noakes, CEO of Immuno Biotech the company which made GcMAF available to many in terminal stages of cancer and other diseases, wrongfully prosecuted by the MHRA despite successful treatment of hundreds of patients, on the subject of Bill Gates and the network of organizations and persona behind the COVID-19 pandemic-to-vaccine agenda.
David's thoughts & information on the subject were earlier summarized in an email, posted here:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/04/20/david-noakes-ceo-immuno-biotech-its-bill-gates-who-has-locked-down-the-world/
The website David recommends, to get up to speed on the MHRA's betrayal of humanity & avid corruption:
mhracorrupt.st
The UK Column show connecting Bill Gates to various organizations:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-15th-april-2020-imperial-college-bill-gates-connection
Lynda Thyer can receive and send letters, albeit delayed, through the French prison system--Viewers are encouraged to write to Lynda Thyer with encouragement and support, while also continuing to contact MPs and the British embassy in France:
Address to write to Lynda Thyer at:
Lynda Thyer
Prison No. 456700
MAF de Fleury Merogis Prison
9 Ave des Peupliers
91705 Saint Genevieve de Bois
France
See David Noakes' email to Parliament:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/04/
Please see other Newsbreaks and Reports here for context and background to this conversation, including Newsbreak 66.
***
Pl. subscribe to, support this channel to keep these interviews in the public domain. Tech fees for livestreaming, storage, tech support are paid with your support-- thank you!
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
Connect:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
Facebook: Ramola Dharmaraj
Website: The Everyday Concerned Citizen/everydayconcerned.net
Video channels: Ramola D Reports at Youtube, Vimeo, Bitchute
Category
People and Blogs
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