Babylon is fallen: growing skepticism behind the selection of pope Leo XIV

There’s growing skepticism about the quick selection of a non top contender, Robert Prevost, an American cardinal, to being selected as pope, pope Leo XIV.



Roman catholic commentator, Elizabeth Yore, shares her skepticism of pro-Jesuit pope Francis supporting American cardinal Robert Prevost, as pope Leo XIV, especially since Prevost’s tenure as cardinal in Peru was mired in controversy over the abuse committed by roman catholic church’s prelates in that country.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington



