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Judith Reisman : Child sexualization, Kinsey and W.H.O.’s Criminal Indoctrination
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23 views • March 10, 2022
Judith Reisman ; Child sexualization ; Kinsey and W.H.O.’s Criminal Indoctrination !
Judith Reisman is with Ariane Bilheran, and hosted by Marc Gray on F.U.N., Freedom Ufo Network
https://freedomufos.com/interviews-f-u-n-freedom-ufo-network/judith-reisman-la-sexualisation-de-lenfant-lendoctrinement-criminel-de-kinsey-et-de-lo-m-s/
Public Broadcast on Tuesday August 18 2020
Marc Gray hosts Judith Reisman, Author and Activist, Lecturer and a Researcher, Historian & University Teacher, Judith Reisman has focused on pornography as a pandemic, addicting men, women and children and upon exposing Dr. Alfred C. Kinsey's fraudulent sex science research and education, in her books such as « Kinsey, Sex and Fraud: The Indoctrination of a People », « Soft Porn" Plays Hardball: Its Tragic Effects on Women, Children and the Family », « Kinsey: Crimes & Consequences: The Red Queen and the Grand Scheme ».. She is alongside Ariane Bilheran, French Graduate of the Ecole Normale Supérieure, Clinical Psychologist, Psychopathology Doctor, Author of « L’imposture des droits sexuels », on « sexual rights » or the pedophile law serving global totalitarianism !
This interview was recorded in December 2017, and is more than ever ground breaking news today, in this pseudo-health based global dictatorship context, and abuse on most humans and especially on children. Our discussion was about the « sexual rights » for children relating to the pedocriminal ideology of Kinsey, majorly promoted by W.H.O., which managed to subdue and paralyze the whole planet over a few months’ period with its lobbying of our institutions, our media and politicians, based upon its dark « plandemic » agenda in this year 2020 !
Fear will not keep us from discussing critical issues, quite the opposite, and you will find out about those criminal instances’ underlying ideology that are all working hand in hand in order to harass children and remove their parents from their legitimate protective role !
Judith Reisman
http://www.drjudithreisman.com/
Ariane Bilheran
http://www.arianebilheran.com/
WebTV interviews, Disclosure, Alternative News feed, Documentaries, Book, and many more projects will come out. Your involvement is most appreciated, in order to give us the means to develop them according to the rules still applied inside the matrix. Don't hesitate to donate. PayPal https://www.paypal.me/Freedomufos
Judith Reisman is with Ariane Bilheran, and hosted by Marc Gray on F.U.N., Freedom Ufo Network
https://freedomufos.com/interviews-f-u-n-freedom-ufo-network/judith-reisman-la-sexualisation-de-lenfant-lendoctrinement-criminel-de-kinsey-et-de-lo-m-s/
Public Broadcast on Tuesday August 18 2020
Marc Gray hosts Judith Reisman, Author and Activist, Lecturer and a Researcher, Historian & University Teacher, Judith Reisman has focused on pornography as a pandemic, addicting men, women and children and upon exposing Dr. Alfred C. Kinsey's fraudulent sex science research and education, in her books such as « Kinsey, Sex and Fraud: The Indoctrination of a People », « Soft Porn" Plays Hardball: Its Tragic Effects on Women, Children and the Family », « Kinsey: Crimes & Consequences: The Red Queen and the Grand Scheme ».. She is alongside Ariane Bilheran, French Graduate of the Ecole Normale Supérieure, Clinical Psychologist, Psychopathology Doctor, Author of « L’imposture des droits sexuels », on « sexual rights » or the pedophile law serving global totalitarianism !
This interview was recorded in December 2017, and is more than ever ground breaking news today, in this pseudo-health based global dictatorship context, and abuse on most humans and especially on children. Our discussion was about the « sexual rights » for children relating to the pedocriminal ideology of Kinsey, majorly promoted by W.H.O., which managed to subdue and paralyze the whole planet over a few months’ period with its lobbying of our institutions, our media and politicians, based upon its dark « plandemic » agenda in this year 2020 !
Fear will not keep us from discussing critical issues, quite the opposite, and you will find out about those criminal instances’ underlying ideology that are all working hand in hand in order to harass children and remove their parents from their legitimate protective role !
Judith Reisman
http://www.drjudithreisman.com/
Ariane Bilheran
http://www.arianebilheran.com/
WebTV interviews, Disclosure, Alternative News feed, Documentaries, Book, and many more projects will come out. Your involvement is most appreciated, in order to give us the means to develop them according to the rules still applied inside the matrix. Don't hesitate to donate. PayPal https://www.paypal.me/Freedomufos
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