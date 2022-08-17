WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 30MAR22 - Plane Collapses and Catches Fire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/rsBB8d7zZXI
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #165
Links to sources:
Plane Collapses And Catches Fire- https://fb.watch/bsNxz4_wNx/
B1-B Lancer - https://fb.watch/bIgAIPGYvX/
Thunderbirds - https://fb.watch/bIgFaoQJ0y/
Steady Helicopter - https://fb.watch/bIisFNfpJo/
Takeoff - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6Pvq...
Flying Between Buildings - https://fb.watch/bIkNfs9Ex0/
Plane Stops Before Landing - https://fb.watch/bIlYupbGfM/
Marshaller - https://fb.watch/bIL6uNlY1k/
Close Call - https://fb.watch/bILj0aJyDE/
Blue Angels - https://fb.watch/bIM7Vwvuyi/
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet
Twitter » https://twitter.com/officiallucaas