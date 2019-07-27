Senate Passes 9/11 Compensation Bill, Here’s What Will Happen Next

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Published on Jul 27, 2019
Henry Rodgers from The Daily Caller reports, The Senate passed legislation Tuesday to reauthorize a fund that gives compensation to victims and first responders of 9/11, after prior delays. The vote was 97-2, with Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul and Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee voting against the measure.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-hOvkuVac0