To Democrats 'this human misery they've created is a source of joy'

"This human misery" created through the undocumented migrant crisis at the US southern border, which has seen detention facilities overflowing, "is a source of joy" to the Democrats, says Sky News host Rita Panahi.



"The US is expected to see around two million illegal immigrants arrive this year. Earlier this week, when Republican Senator Ted Cruz tried to get a video of conditions at the facility, he had a Biden staffer try to stop him," she said.



"Of course, the surge is due to the reckless rhetoric and policies of President Biden who repealed Trump's asylum reforms and immigration policies.



"And where is AOC in all this? You remember her posting pictures of herself crying at the border?



"Well, instead of worrying about kids in cages and facilities being 1,700 per cent over capacity, she is now worried about semantics. And apparently, it's not a migrant crisis, it's a climate crisis and an imperialism crisis."