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SPANISH TV HOST WAS WILLING AND PROUD TO BE INJECTED WITH POISON...WAS IS THE KEY TAKEAWAY. NOT NOW.
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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310 views • June 16, 2021
Rafa Taibo, from ‘They are here’ (RCN), hospitalized after being vaccinated against COVID-19
June 1, 2021

Through a shared post on your Instagram account, Rafa Taibo confirmed that he had to be hospitalized this week at the Country Clinic in Bogotá due to some physical problems, after being immunized against COVID-19.
What happened to Rafa Taibo, from ‘They are here’ (RCN Channel)?
“My life was totally normal until last Friday, May 21, when I decided to get vaccinated. From that moment, my life turned 180 degrees and turned into a nightmare, “he said. The presenter, likewise, He uploaded a video crying in which it can be seen that he has respiratory assistance. However, he assured that the tears were of emotion for all the messages of support he has received, mainly from his followers.

Although he pointed out that his intention is not to cause controversy, the Spaniard pointed out in the publication that he is quite concerned because many aspects regarding the coronavirus are still unknown, which has left 89,000 deaths in Colombia.
“I am concerned about the vaccine issue. I think we know very little about this disease and that we are still hitting the road. I hope that very soon we can meet again ”, he added.

Rafa Taibo, presenter of ‘They are here’ (Channel RCN), Finally, I would like to thank all the people who have been waiting for his recovery. “I know this is not going to be the end”, concluded.
Rafa Taibo is hospitalized after being vaccinated against COVID-19

Jim-No dude. It is not the end. Your end is coming and it won't be easy. These satanists never stop eating their own. They kill their own minions all the time and still they get more fools to sell out. I don't get it. A lifetime of hell for a few earthly pleasures.

Source: imamanofgod
Keywords
vaccinationsdepopulationcovid
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