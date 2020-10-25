COVID Cover Up with Dr. Judy Mikovits: The BioSecurity State Illusion That Led To Your "New Normal"

The Last American Vagabond: First published at 00:48 UTC on October 25th, 2020. Joining me today is someone you are all very familiar with, and that's in large part due to the unjust suppression and censorship of her work and her efforts to expose the truth, and this speaks to the overwhelming desire for the unvarnished truth that is bubbling up in the masses as we speak. They now seek out exactly what they are told not to look at, at a level never before seen. We all at some level feel what a dangerous path we are on; we all feel to one degree or another the dishonestly, the lies, the tyrannical pressure building in our lives at very this moment, and this is why we are not just thirsty for, but bone dry parched and burning for the truth. So I am honored to be yet again be speaking with, researcher, scientist & medical professional, Dr. Judy Mikovits, who has made it her life mission to fight for that truth.