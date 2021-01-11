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White House Shooter of Babbit: A close up
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1343 views • January 11, 2021
I took some videos I found, slowed them down to see a close up of the shooter, out the door of the other side of the barricade where offices are. What do you see? No graphic scenes
Music: "Faithful" Calvery Chapel Community music
Music: "Faithful" Calvery Chapel Community music
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