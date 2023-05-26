Zerohedge, yesterday, posted an article titled "Almost Two Thirds Of Americans View Media As "Truly The Enemy Of The People"; New Poll Finds". But are they??

And in this article, Zerohedge included the video that you can watch here. BUT.., Guess what..?? Let's think this through!! ALL media have bosses. Who are they?? Who are they serving?? THAT would then be the enemies of the people, would it not?

AND when one contemplates that all corporate media, all corporate "governments", all corporate judicial systems, and all corporate counterfeit endless debts and financial collapses creating fiat currency ponzi 'money' scheme systems, and the corrupt corporate 'medical' science world, that injected BILLIONS of people with the toxic gene altering Cov-ID injections, the technicians and engineers that are designing and installing the 5G & 6G kill grids, the men and women that choose to serve the criminal banksters, by fighting their bankers wars for a New World Order against fellow humans and other animal life around the world, are ALL run by the people..!, then WHO are the REAL enemy of the people!!??

Then I hold that: THE PEOPLE ARE THE TRUE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE‼️

Zerohedge article: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/almost-two-thirds-americans-view-media-truly-enemy-people-new-poll-finds