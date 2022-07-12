The Soul-Net: a Frequency Grid that keeps the Soul detained

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From: FREE AT LAST "The Soul Net: The "Grid in the Sky"" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAHagWBRUYQ Quote: "People everywhere are seeing a grid-like pattern in the sky. It looks intelligently designed and not natural, which is why people are noticing it. There is evidence that points to this grid being a Frequency Fence ( Force Field) that surrounds the planet. This video covers different theories & the evidence that supports the existence of this Frequency Fence. Most importantly though, we find out what the purpose of this Frequency Fence is."
SOURCES & RELEVANT LINKS:
Man sees Grid in the Sky- ORIGINAL VIDEO
https://youtu.be/YdmFXj4vkCI
Alex Grey - Grid in Sky Post
https://bit.ly/3NVAo3i
Confirmed! We Live in a Simulation
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/confirmed-we-live-in-a-simulation/
Force Field Found Around Earth
https://www.redorbit.com/news/space/1113288618/star-trek-like-force-field-surrounds-earth-112714/
Wes Penre Soul Net Theory
https://battleofearth.wordpress.com/2016/09/15/article-2-the-death-trap-and-how-to-avoid-it/
Wes Penre Papers
https://wespenre.com/
Alien Interview Revisited
https://bit.ly/3c8OFMW
Peggy Kane Interview
https://youtu.be/GAwiT2ZYIKw
The Saturn-Moon Matrix
https://youtu.be/aJRfh171m4k
"The Net and its ties to the Matrix" http://www.soul-guidance.com/houseofthesun/ET/thenet.html
"Human Race Get Off Your Knees" - David Icke
"Everything You Need to Know But Have Never Been Told" - David Icke
"Bringers of the Dawn" - Barbara Marciniak
"Earth"- Barbara Marciniak
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b