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The Soul-Net: a Frequency Grid that keeps the Soul detained
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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270 views • July 12, 2022

From: FREE AT LAST "The Soul Net: The "Grid in the Sky"" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAHagWBRUYQ Quote: "People everywhere are seeing a grid-like pattern in the sky. It looks intelligently designed and not natural, which is why people are noticing it. There is evidence that points to this grid being a Frequency Fence ( Force Field) that surrounds the planet. This video covers different theories & the evidence that supports the existence of this Frequency Fence. Most importantly though, we find out what the purpose of this Frequency Fence is."


SOURCES & RELEVANT LINKS:

Man sees Grid in the Sky- ORIGINAL VIDEO

https://youtu.be/YdmFXj4vkCI

Alex Grey - Grid in Sky Post

https://bit.ly/3NVAo3i

Confirmed! We Live in a Simulation

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/confirmed-we-live-in-a-simulation/

Force Field Found Around Earth

https://www.redorbit.com/news/space/1113288618/star-trek-like-force-field-surrounds-earth-112714/

Wes Penre Soul Net Theory

https://battleofearth.wordpress.com/2016/09/15/article-2-the-death-trap-and-how-to-avoid-it/

Wes Penre Papers

https://wespenre.com/

Alien Interview Revisited

https://bit.ly/3c8OFMW

Peggy Kane Interview

https://youtu.be/GAwiT2ZYIKw

The Saturn-Moon Matrix

https://youtu.be/aJRfh171m4k


"The Net and its ties to the Matrix" http://www.soul-guidance.com/houseofthesun/ET/thenet.html


"Human Race Get Off Your Knees" - David Icke

"Everything You Need to Know But Have Never Been Told" - David Icke

"Bringers of the Dawn" - Barbara Marciniak

"Earth"- Barbara Marciniak



"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f

Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

Keywords
deathaliensufovaccinedemonsdevilsoulafterlifeastral travelarchonsdemiurgegnosislooshhereafter
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