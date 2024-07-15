THE EASTERN FRONT 1943 - Adolf Hitler

Source: https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=VJEf4f09N3Q

The Battle of Stalingrad was the largest confrontation of World War II, in which Germany and its allies fought the Bolshevik Soviet Union for control of the city of Stalingrad in Southern Russia.

Where the 6th Army was slowly bled to death in which their steadfast resolve prevented an immediate total collapse of the Eastern Front.





Battle Of Stalingrad: August 23, 1942 – February 2, 1943