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A MUST WATCH.. 'ADRENOCHROME USA' OMG, We Are DONE | By roflcopter2110 #QAnon
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296 views • April 04, 2020
'ADRENOCHROME USA' OMG, We Are DONE
Video uploaded by roflcopter2110 at a place I can't say or link here I wouldn't have thought.. But I'm sure you'll find it easy enough with a quick Ixquick search ;) A good video with research relating to; Adreochrome, QAnon and the Deep State.
*****
Uploaders description...
The foundation of America is stimulation, gratification, and the "high". Once addicted, we will do ANYTHING to get it. God help us. Start today, release yourself from the bondages of addiction and control. The EpiPen scandal is only a symptom of the problem. Americans have been sick and addicted for decades, patched up with the elite solutions to the very problems THEY created. They control us through this HUNGER to be entertained, medicated and titilated.
Please share this information far and wide, burn the video to DVDs/Blu-ray discs or put it on USB Flash Drives and give them out to friends, family and others.
**********
And don't forget to have a look at out Brighteon channel for more vids YT wont allow, cheers. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bi...
This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartf...
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACH...
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIa... , that I got locked out of.
Video uploaded by roflcopter2110 at a place I can't say or link here I wouldn't have thought.. But I'm sure you'll find it easy enough with a quick Ixquick search ;) A good video with research relating to; Adreochrome, QAnon and the Deep State.
*****
Uploaders description...
The foundation of America is stimulation, gratification, and the "high". Once addicted, we will do ANYTHING to get it. God help us. Start today, release yourself from the bondages of addiction and control. The EpiPen scandal is only a symptom of the problem. Americans have been sick and addicted for decades, patched up with the elite solutions to the very problems THEY created. They control us through this HUNGER to be entertained, medicated and titilated.
Please share this information far and wide, burn the video to DVDs/Blu-ray discs or put it on USB Flash Drives and give them out to friends, family and others.
**********
And don't forget to have a look at out Brighteon channel for more vids YT wont allow, cheers. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bi...
This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartf...
YT:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACH...
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIa... , that I got locked out of.
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