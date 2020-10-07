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Martyrdom for Jesus.
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33 views • October 07, 2020
Christians being executed for their faith is not heard of in western comfortable and whiny society. Majority of western "Christians" are not prepared at all for what is to come. Are you prepared to obey Jesus till the death? Before you say your answer, listen to these testimonies.
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