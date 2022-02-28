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Pastors defend Easter Halloween Christmas mass child sacrifices because time to make money & recruit
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24 views • February 28, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2022). There are thousands of human specie children and humanoid specie children being kidnapped and tortured and lesbian raped and sacrificed and eaten by the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid feminists, during Christmas and Easter and Halloween and other satanic holidays. The pedophile cannibal Satanist church pastors are frantically defending Christmas and Easter and Halloween by saying that it is not satanic and no children are being eaten, and it is a happy substitute Christian “hallelujah day,” because it is a time when the churches make huge amounts of money from donations and parties and concerts and dramas and theaters and picnics and Christmas services and Easter sunrise services and Halloween children’s activities, and to recruit billions of new church members to come to their church and pay donations. We real Christians who are exposing these pedophile cannibal Satanists are their enemies, and they are sending curses and spells and witchcraft and demons at us to try to silence us, but God just sends them back upon their own heads many times more. To the witches and Satanists, it is an opportunity to have the people generate as much black magick energy to release more COVID19 human extermination vaccine fallen angel devils from the abyss. The post-1960s “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch hippy grandchildren “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Atlantis Hellenism Satanism Western values” pastors, who are Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained” fake unbiblical job position political commissar information monopoly officers, have succeeded in destroying the family and human society and God’s protection, and bringing all the demons back from the abyss, and corrupting the church, and deceiving the religious Christian freak horde donators with fake Christianity and Sananda Jesus by attracting them using Jezebel’s doctrines. Every single pastor betrayed me and threw me out to the Illuminati wolves to fight alone by myself to protect them and their family and the human specie, because none of them wanted to get tortured & sacrificed & eaten and their families slaughtered by the millions of Illuminati professional assassins for Jesus’ self-sacrificial love and righteousness and honor and duty. Even worse are the ones who try to worship God and appease Satan Lucifer by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & editing the 100% truth of God that we real Christians warn and expose and preach and share and inform them every day in our daily sermons, without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying, while receiving horrific persecutions and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms every day. They know that they will get killed immediately, because they are fake Christians who are stealing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, and not selling their homes to refund the tithes and apologize to their donators for thievery. They are sick putrid people who shear the flock, and feed them modified truth GMO junk food to God’s people to keep them blind and sabotage God’s spiritual army. They are cohorts of Satan Lucifer, so they receive donations, and wealth, and pastors’ reputations from being considered lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs like Jesus was, and love, and fame, and church memberships, and donators, and families who are not slaughtered, and regular unbiblical salaries & Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft health insurance benefits.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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