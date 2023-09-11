BBC Reports WTC 7 Collapsed...BEFORE It Collapsed!

MIRRORED from Truth is at my core.
17 Sept 2014
Jane Standley of the BBC reports that World Trade Center building 7 had collapsed 20 minutes before it actually did. In fact, it was standing over her left shoulder the entire time!
What an epic fail BBC!
