Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BBC Reports WTC 7 Collapsed...BEFORE It Collapsed!
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3262 Subscribers
27 views
Published Yesterday

MIRRORED from Truth is at my core.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0HPqd8dPeE&ab_channel=Truthisatmycore .

17 Sept 2014

Jane Standley of the BBC reports that World Trade Center building 7 had collapsed 20 minutes before it actually did.  In fact, it was standing over her left shoulder the entire time! 

What an epic fail BBC!

Keywords
collapsebbctwin towerswtc 7reports9 11

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket