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Synoptic Gospels: Evidence that will change your life!
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69 views • September 30, 2021
"Synoptic Gospel Mystery: Evidence That Will Change Your Life!" examines the mystery of the synoptic gospels. The video provides compelling evidence of the miraculous origin of the Gospel of Matthew, the Gospel of Mark and the Gospel of Luke. It also explores the work of the Holy Spirit in bringing three of the gospels into existence in such a way to reveal their incredible unity and obvious independence at the same time. If you've ever wondered how we can be certain that the extraordinary claims Christ made and the message in the gospels has come from God, check this out!
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