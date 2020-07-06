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HERD IMMUNITY HERE? SO WHY ARE THEY FEEDING THE PANIC? - DR. RON PAUL (VIDEO)
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22 views • July 06, 2020
DR. RON PAUL is a Medical Doctor, was a long time U.S. Congressman, and ran for U.S. President three times. He was ALWAYS the most popular overall candidate, but he was NEVER SELECTED TO WIN by the globalists that actually SELECT and CHOOSE the U.S. President.
Several recent studies suggest that we are closer to "herd immunity" for Covid-19 than previously thought. Former CDC head Scott Gottleib said Covid would be gone by January because most people will have been exposed. Yet officials across the country are implementing policies that PREVENT this needed immunity! They are trying to keep healthy people apart. What's their game. Plus in today's program: We will tell you why Texas is seeing an increase in cases - it will shock you. Finally...it's time for a new "Villain of the Week!"
In this video Dr. Paul is showing you that Herd Immunity has already been attained months ago. The virus (if it is even a real thing), is not massively killing people, and in fact is less dangerous than ALL PAST FLU SEASONS, so why the fear-mongering from Government and Mainstream Media? The reason is that the United Nations which is pushing the New World Order agenda by use of Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 is in the process of taking over the USA, as we speak. The globalists are pushing a PLANdemic HOAX, funding BLM and ANTIFA riots, and now pushing to defund the police so the World Hell Organization and FEMA can bring in the U.N. troops which will consist of Chinese and Russian troops (UN member nations), THAT'S WHY. Americans only have a narrow window of opportunity here to stop the virus HOAX, and take back the government away from the Globalist Coup.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Dr. Ron Paul at Ron Paul Liberty Report on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkJ1N-7g9Q6n7KnriGit-Ig
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Several recent studies suggest that we are closer to "herd immunity" for Covid-19 than previously thought. Former CDC head Scott Gottleib said Covid would be gone by January because most people will have been exposed. Yet officials across the country are implementing policies that PREVENT this needed immunity! They are trying to keep healthy people apart. What's their game. Plus in today's program: We will tell you why Texas is seeing an increase in cases - it will shock you. Finally...it's time for a new "Villain of the Week!"
In this video Dr. Paul is showing you that Herd Immunity has already been attained months ago. The virus (if it is even a real thing), is not massively killing people, and in fact is less dangerous than ALL PAST FLU SEASONS, so why the fear-mongering from Government and Mainstream Media? The reason is that the United Nations which is pushing the New World Order agenda by use of Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 is in the process of taking over the USA, as we speak. The globalists are pushing a PLANdemic HOAX, funding BLM and ANTIFA riots, and now pushing to defund the police so the World Hell Organization and FEMA can bring in the U.N. troops which will consist of Chinese and Russian troops (UN member nations), THAT'S WHY. Americans only have a narrow window of opportunity here to stop the virus HOAX, and take back the government away from the Globalist Coup.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Dr. Ron Paul at Ron Paul Liberty Report on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkJ1N-7g9Q6n7KnriGit-Ig
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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