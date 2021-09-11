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WANT to UNDERSTAND EVERYTHING?? SERIOUSLY !! E.V.E.R.Y.T.H.I.N.G. -Here's The RANT !!!! WOW!!
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554 views • September 11, 2021
Mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/XbseF-9icDE
Quotation from original video description.... "This video Puts things together in a way that is enough to go on a COMPLETE TIRADE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
Quotation from original video description.... "This video Puts things together in a way that is enough to go on a COMPLETE TIRADE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
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