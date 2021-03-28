VOCAL PRINTS SHOW STREAM OF LIES - THEY SIMPLY DON'T CARE ABOUT YOU W/ SHARRY EDWARDS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Sharry Edwards returns to discuss the vocal prints and her latest health analysis. Once again, Sharry discloses truth you cannot see elsewhere. Her professional voice analysis system can read the mountain of lies and omissions so you can weed through the BS and make decisions with the analysis you need.
You can learn more about her work at https://soundhealthoptions.com/ also be sure to sign up for her free classes and learn how to do this analysis yourself. Classes are now open 24/7, see more at https://soundhealthoptions.com/recent-events/
Join my Patreon replacement, Ebener, or SarahWestall.tv and see many exclusives. Join now at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
MUSIC CREDITS: "Emotional Epic Trailer by Valentina Gribanova" - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.